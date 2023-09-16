The police apprehended a suspect involved in the suspected distribution of methamphetamine during a buy-bust operation, leading to the seizure of 28.5389 grams of the substance.

The individual arrested by elements of the Puerto Princesa City Police Drug Enforcement Unit during the buy-bust operation last night, September 15, at around 8:35 p.m., was identified in a report as Mimar Godoy, also known as Neneng.

Godoy, 56, and a resident of Barangay Irawan, was considered a high-value individual by the police and had been a target for arrest due to alleged involvement in drug distribution in the city.

The anti-illegal drugs personnel, under the leadership of Police Captain Virgilio Gomez III, conducted the buy-bust operation in collaboration with Puerto Princesa City Anti-Crime Task Force (ACTF).

The operation led to the suspect’s apprehension and the discovery of two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets—the buy-bust items—containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

In addition to this, law enforcement recovered eight more heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance, suspected to be shabu, with an estimated weight of 28.5389 grams.

Other items seized included P37,000 in bills, which were part of the buy-bust money, a blue Huawei cellphone, a black pouch, a paper bag, and a black Honda Click 125 motorcycle, all found in the suspect’s possession and control.

