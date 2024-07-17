A man suspected of involvement in a robbery in Brooke’s Point was arrested by police yesterday, July 16, in Bataraza following a hot pursuit operation.

The arrested individual was identified in the police report as Christian Dave Vicencio, 23, a resident of Barangay Rio Tuba in Bataraza. He was apprehended at Sitio Bukid Bukid after being implicated in a robbery that occurred in Barangay Tubtub, Brooke’s Point.

In addition to facing robbery charges, he will also be charged with violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act after suspected shabu, dried marijuana, and other illegal drug paraphernalia were confiscated from him.

The robbery in which he is implicated reportedly took place on Sunday, July 14, in Tubtub.

His victim was identified as Lendy Pancho, 18. Based on the victim’s complaint to the Brooke’s Point police, she was riding her motorcycle when Vicencio and his companion chased and blocked her way at Buligay Bridge at around 9 p.m.

They pointed a gun at her and oredered her to drive the motorcycle south on the national highway.

When they arrived at a farm in Tubtub, the suspect assaulted her and took her cellphone.

The victim managed to escape and hide, while the suspect fled using the victim’s motorcycle, which was later found about 30 meters away from the incident.

The victim’s wallet, containing ₱7,000 and placed in the motorcycle’s compartment, was also taken.

Allegedly, Vicencio immediately fled to Rio Tuba after the said robbery.