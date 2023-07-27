Personnel from Police Station 1 in Puerto Princesa City apprehended 23-year-old Justine Garri Boco Teaño, also known as Justine Garri Boco, who was wanted for an alleged theft.

He had been evading arrest following the theft case filed against him, a report from the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) shared by Police Captain Maria Victoria Iquin stated.

The warrant for his arrest was issued by Judge Maria Rowena Socrates of Branch 1, Municipal Trial Court in Cities, 4th Judicial Region in the city. Dated January 24, 2023, the warrant specified that he was being charged with theft and recommended a bail amount of P6,000.

The joint police personnel successfully located and apprehended Teaño in Barangay Model. The arrest was carried out smoothly, and the suspect is currently under the custody of Police Station 1 for proper documentation and processing.

The operation leading to the suspect’s capture was under the supervision of Police Major Pearl Manyll Marzo.