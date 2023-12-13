A couple was arrested for alleged adultery in a police operation at a hotel in Tuguegarao City over the weekend.

The arrest happened on December 9 after Alias K, 33, a businessman, reported to the police that he had witnessed his wife, Alias S, 25, and her alleged lover, Alias A, 32, entering the Taj Hotel.

Alias S is a PNP member presently assigned at 205th MC, RMFB 2, and a resident of Purok 6 Gumbauan, Isabela. Alias A, on the other hand, is a PNP member presently assigned at San Agustin Police Station and a resident of Purok 4, Sto Domingo, Echague, Isabela.

The report was made after Alias K discovered Alias S and Alias A inside a maroon Toyota Vios going to the hotel.

Acting on Alias K’s complaint, PCMS Romel Ramos and P/Cpl. Romrick Pedro, along with other personnel, proceeded to the Taj Hotel, where they found Alias S and Alias A in a compromising position.

The suspects were arrested at around 4:30 p.m., with Alias S found naked in the hotel room. They were both informed of their Miranda Rights and the reason for their arrest.

The couple was then brought to People’s General Hospital for a physical and medical examination before being transferred to the custodial facility of TCCPS (Main Office).

Arphil Ballarta
covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography.

