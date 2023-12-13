A couple was arrested for alleged adultery in a police operation at a hotel in Tuguegarao City over the weekend.

The arrest happened on December 9 after Alias K, 33, a businessman, reported to the police that he had witnessed his wife, Alias S, 25, and her alleged lover, Alias A, 32, entering the Taj Hotel.

Alias S is a PNP member presently assigned at 205th MC, RMFB 2, and a resident of Purok 6 Gumbauan, Isabela. Alias A, on the other hand, is a PNP member presently assigned at San Agustin Police Station and a resident of Purok 4, Sto Domingo, Echague, Isabela.

The report was made after Alias K discovered Alias S and Alias A inside a maroon Toyota Vios going to the hotel.

Acting on Alias K’s complaint, PCMS Romel Ramos and P/Cpl. Romrick Pedro, along with other personnel, proceeded to the Taj Hotel, where they found Alias S and Alias A in a compromising position.

The suspects were arrested at around 4:30 p.m., with Alias S found naked in the hotel room. They were both informed of their Miranda Rights and the reason for their arrest.

The couple was then brought to People’s General Hospital for a physical and medical examination before being transferred to the custodial facility of TCCPS (Main Office).