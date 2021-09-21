If you’re a professional, a government employee, or a student at any university or college, you know how important it is to study for a test.

Stock knowledge is insufficient for any exam, whether it’s a licensing test or an admission exam. Many people spend a lot of money on reviewing, traveling to the top review centers to get the most value for the money.

This is why Cesar Javarez, an engineer and entrepreneur, founded Polaris Review Center in Puerto Princesa City in 1996. He saw that many Palaweños had to go to Metro Manila to study for the licensure examination for teachers (LET) or the civil service exam.

“Nagsimula ang Polaris, maliit lang muna. But our instructors came from top schools, mga graduates. One of them was a doctor pa. Naniniwala talaga ako na para sa successful ang reviews, dapat ang instructors topnotch din,” he told Palawan News in an interview.

- Advertisement -

“I am a teacher myself. After I finished my MS in Civil Engineering major in Structural Engineering at UP Diliman, naisip ko na itayo ang Polaris,” he added.

Polaris began by providing reviews for civil engineering students, then expanded to include LET, criminology, nursing, the Civil Service Examination, and entrance exam preparation for schools such as the University of the Philippines (UP), Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU), and De La Salle University (DLSU).

Javarez said Polaris is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, achieving service to a large number of successful LET, Civil Engineering, Criminology, Civil Service, and entrance test hopefuls, as well as a few topnotchers. It has essentially become the go-to review facility for all Palaweño exam takers.

Polaris is not just one venture by Javarez, a prolific businessman in his own right. He is also known for being a sought-after engineering consultant. Some of his well-known building projects include the Goland Plaza, MMG Cooperative Hospital, Hotel Centro, A&A Plaza Hotel, Sea Shell Hotel El Nido, Lazo Building, and several other residential and commercial buildings in the city.

One of his latest projects is the inverted house locally known as SAKAREN CHILL TOP in Barangay Salvacion, which is becoming a tourist destination.

When asked how he manages his time, having so many ventures under his wing, Javarez stated that his secret is – he is just passionate about work. He simply gets into projects that he enjoys doing.

“Lahat ng mga pinapasok ko, hilig ko kasi ‘yon. Like ‘yong dito sa inverted house, nag-eenjoy ako doon. Hindi ako dapat pumapasok sa project na hindi ko hilig,” he said.