Comedienne Pokwang has left her fans and followers on social media in suspense with a recent Instagram post that has piqued their curiosity. Sharing a glimpse of a document she received from the Office of the Commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration, Pokwang has sparked speculation and raised eyebrows among her avid supporters.

Accompanying the photo was a cryptic caption that simply read, “This is it!” While the post itself lacks explicit details about the nature of the document, except that its heading indicates the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Bureau of Immigration (BI), Pokwang mentioned that it pertains to her and her daughter Malia’s rights. Furthermore, she asserted that not only do she and her daughter benefit from it, but also her fellow women and the entire nation as well.

“🙏🏼 Para sa karapatan ko at ng anak ko, para sa mga kapwa ko babae at sa bayan ko 🙏🏼,” Pokwang, Marietta Subong in real life, posted as a comment on her photo.

The actress-comedienne did not provide any further information regarding the context or purpose of the document, leaving her fans and netizens to speculate about its significance.

Given Pokwang’s highly publicized conflict with her former partner and the father of her daughter, Lee O’Brian, many online users have surmised that the document may be related to their ongoing dispute.

Pokwang and O’Brian’s relationship has been a topic of interest among fans and media alike. The couple’s separation and subsequent issues have garnered significant attention, and it appears that this document might hold a clue to the resolution or development of their conflict.

As Pokwang’s followers eagerly await more information, they have taken to social media to express their curiosity and support for the comedienne.

The actress-comedienne has always been known for her candid and humorous nature, making her fans even more eager to discover the truth behind this mysterious document.

While it remains uncertain when Pokwang will shed light on the document’s contents and provide further context, her followers are eagerly anticipating any updates she might share.

They also show Pokwang their support, and advised her to demand support for Malia.

“Saludo sayo mamang sa paninindigan at hindi pagsuko kahit andaming epal sa mundo! Haha! God bless you and your fam💗,” a fan, Foztin Palad (@foztinjoy) said under her post.

Another fan said, “You should demand child support. Here in the US he can’t escape paying until Malia turns 18 y/o. It’s his obligation!”

About Post Author