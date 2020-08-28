Point-to-point transport now required for returning locals and APORS

An executive order issued Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez this week entitled “Guidelines for the Management of Inbound Travellers to the Province of Palawan” provided a set of guidelines to be followed by local government units.

All Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force (MIATF) have been required to provide point-to-point transport to a passenger arriving in the province and destined to their respective municipalities.

An executive order issued Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez this week entitled “Guidelines for the Management of Inbound Travellers to the Province of Palawan” provided a set of guidelines to be followed by local government units.

The order refers to the handling of inbound travelers which include locally stranded individuals (LSIs), returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs), and authorized persons outside Residence (APOR) going to different municipalities.

“In an effort to contain and prevent the local transmission of COVID-19 in Palawan, guidelines for the inbound travelers were implemented by the provincial emergency operation center and executed by the provincial Incident Management Team (IMT) and local government units,” the order said.

Their order provides for the designation of a drop off point assigned to the local government units to avoid exposure of the returnees.

Health care providers or those assigned to watch the returnees should intensify the monitoring in every accredited quarantine and isolation facilities.

“All arriving travelers in Puerto Princesa City Airport and seaport bound to municipalities will be transported to by the provincial IMT vehicle to PDRRMO Command Center which review and validation of document will be conducted. Travelers will fill up contract tracing form and they will be directed to point-to-point transportation. Passenger’s manifest will also be filled up,” the order stated.

“After all the documents are submitted, P2P transport will be dispatched. Assigned personnel of IMT will notify the EOC of LGU. All necessary documents including driver’s manifest will also be submitted in advance to the EOC,” it added.

The order also stated that the traveling individual will shoulder the transportation fare.

“Inbound travelers include responsibilities [are] fare, face mask, face shield, observe social distancing, disclose necessary information for contact tracing, subject for health screening and rapid diagnostic test,” order said.

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.