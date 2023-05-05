The provincial government welcomed 31 senior high school students from Palawan National School (PNS) on Thursday, May 4, who will undergo a 10-day work immersion at the Palawan Heritage Center (PHC).

Chief Admin Officer and PHC Manager Mary Rose Palanca-Caabay said this is part of their collaboration with various senior high schools in the province that want to conduct work immersion in their office to give students the opportunity to have hands-on experience or work simulation.

The students, who are taking the Arts and Design Track, can also share and use their knowledge in arts and design and enhance their skills in painting, graphic design, and other visual arts during the immersion.

“Ang magiging output po ng immersion ay ang gagawing exhibit. Magtuturo kami ng basic portrait, mixing of colors, different kinds of arts, pag-conceptualize ng artwork at paggamit ng human senses sa arts. Tuturuan din namin sila ng basic sa acrylic at oil painting at kung kakayanin ay mag-aadvance na kami sa mga marurunong na sa basic. Ito ay ibinibigay ng Provincial Government ng free through Provincial Culture and Arts Office Palawan Heritage Center,” said Caabay.

(The output of the immersion will be an exhibit. We will teach them basic portrait, mixing of colors, different kinds of arts, conceptualizing artwork, and using human senses in arts. We will also teach them the basics of acrylic and oil painting, and if they are capable, we will advance to those who have mastered the basics. This is provided for free by the Provincial Government through the Provincial Culture and Arts Office Palawan Heritage Center.)

Aside from the seminar workshop on arts and design, they will also share some insights related to sports for leadership and discipline of students from a Palaweño athlete who will serve as a speaker.

Caabay also emphasized the importance of discipline and professionalism in work, especially since the PHC is an institution that interacts with tourists visiting the province, where they will also be part of the interactive tour guiding inside it.

About Post Author