The Work Immersion Culmination 2023 of the Arts and Design Senior High School (SHS) students from Palawan National School (PNS) took place at the SM City Puerto Princesa Activity Area on June 4.

The event marked the end of a 10-day work immersion program at the Palawan Heritage Center (PHC), a cultural institution under the provincial government of Palawan.

The public had the opportunity to witness the output of the students’ hands-on experience and workshops during the immersion through an exhibit featuring their painting artworks. The exhibition showcased the creativity and skills developed by the participating students.

Additionally, a lively program was organized, featuring performances such as Philippine Folk Dance and musical numbers, which were also part of their work immersion experience.

In her message, Provincial Chief Administrative Officer and PHC Manager, Mary Rose Palanca-Caabay, congratulated the students for successfully completing their work immersion and expressed her hopes for their future success, particularly in their college studies.

“I am very much thankful for the partnership that we’ve had with the Palawan National School Arts and Design. It will never be an end to a beginning of more students that we are going to train, to improve, and be proud of. Hindi tayo titigil dahil may kulang or may problema tayo sa kasalukuyan kundi ay titingnan natin ‘yung mararating pa ng maraming estudyante natin at mga bata,” Caabay said.

“Medyo mahirap ang tatahakin natin on how are we going to make the next generation of students become more improve as we go through the development and evolution of educational system that we’ve had not only in the province of Palawan but also in the entire country. Walang magaling na umaasenso kung walang tamang pag-uugali, kung walang tamang character in pursuing goals in life,” she added.

Certificates were awarded to the students who completed their work immersion at the PHC, as well as to PHC Manager Caabay, who collaborated with PNS to make the immersion program a success.

