Some 1,363 girls aged 9 to 14, were given the Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV), with parental consent, during the launching of the HPV School-Based Immunization program on September 20 at the Palawan National School.

With the theme “Sa Aking Paglaki, Walang HPV”, the initiative was led by the Department of Health Center for Health Development (DOH CHD) MIMAROPA, in collaboration with the City Health Office, Puerto Princesa City Government, City Department of Education (DepEd), and pharmaceutical company MSD.

The vaccination program seeks to raise awareness about the importance of HPV vaccination as a protection for young girls aged 9-14 against HPV infections, including cervical cancer.

In her message, Vice Mayor Nancy Socrates, a cancer survivor herself, expressed her passion and personal connection to the cancer issue.

She emphasized the fortunate opportunity for young girls today to receive vaccines that can significantly reduce the risk of cervical cancer.

Socrates also revealed her plans to allocate funds for similar initiatives in the coming year.

As a show of support for the HPV vaccination campaign, a commitment exercise was also held, where stakeholders assembled the puzzle pieces of the SHIELD logo, symbolizing their commitment to the cause of shielding against cervical cancer.

An off-site vaccination was also conducted simultaneously in other barangays within the city.

