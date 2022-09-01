- Advertisement by Google -

Police Regional Office 4-B MIMAROPA (PRO 4-B) director P/B. Gen. Sidney Hernia vowed to bring justice to the family of Jovelyn Galleno, the 22-year-old missing person who was allegedly raped and murdered on August 5, despite the doubts expressed by her family on the investigation conducted by the city police.

“We condemn in the highest degree the senseless atrocity against the victim and we assure the victim’s family and the public that the suspects behind the reprehensible and heinous crime are brought to justice,” Hernia said in a statement.

Hernia said he has already directed the Puerto Princesa City Police Office’s Special Investigation Task Group to conduct an “airtight” investigation into confessed suspect Leobert Dasmarinas and his alleged accomplice Jovert Valdestamon, as well as the filing of appropriate charges against them.

“One of the suspects has already confessed to the crime, and I have already directed the Puerto Princesa City SITG investigators to build an airtight investigation for the filing of appropriate charges against him and his cohort,” he added.

In a separate statement, the head of the PNP Public Information Office, P/Brig. Gen. Augustus Alba, said that they also welcome the Galleno family’s decision to ask the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to do a parallel investigation.

“We welcome the parallel investigation since we have a common goal of achieving justice. We don’t interfere in the decision of the family, but we can assure you that the PNP is determined to resolve the case,” in a statement.

The victim’s family has openly expressed doubts about the investigation conducted by the PNP that resulted in their requesting a separate investigation from the National Bureau of Investigation.

Yesterday, August 31, the Galleno family filed charges of rape and homicide against the two suspects, who happen to be their own relatives, before the Office of the City Prosecutor.

