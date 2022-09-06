- Advertisement by Google -

The Philippine National Police will maximize police visibility in all places of public engagement and convergence in the coming weeks ushering the Holiday Season.

PNP Chief, Police General Rodolfo S Azurin Jr. has instructed the Directorate for Operations to re-evaluate and fine-tune all operational plans and implementing guidelines for law enforcement and public safety operations by PNP Units for the Holiday Season under the Major Events Security framework and in consideration of other upcoming public activities and national events happening in the same period.

“The traditional observance of the Holiday Season is one annual national event that Filipinos look forward to with great anticipation and enthusiasm as it coincides with the harvest season in the agricultural sector, year-end incentive payout for workers, academic break for students, and the religious observance of the Christmas,” Azurin said.

“The Philippines takes pride at having the world’s longest and merriest Yuletide Holiday that officially starts on the 3rd week of December with the 9-day Misa de Gallo Novena dawn masses ushering Christmas Day, and extends until New Years’ Day, culminating on the Feast of the Three Kings in the first Sunday of January,” the Chief PNP explained.

- Advertisement -

Because this national event is characterized by merriment, abundance, and high consumer spending under a festive atmosphere, the objects of crime abound as opportunities for criminal elements to take advantage, he said.

To prevent this, part of police strategy is to saturate the communities with reassuring police presence as a deterrent to crime and target hardening of soft spots and vulnerable environments where crime is likely to be committed.

In the coming weeks, we expect to make some adjustments in deployment, probably including enhanced and extended nightshift duties, more foot and mobile patrols, and preventive crackdown against criminal elements.

VACANT SPACE AT JUNCTION ONE CENTRE

We still have vacant space here at Junction One Centre located at Bgy. San Miguel National Highway Puerto Princesa City beside Honda Prestige. For more info contact us : 0917-773-3556.

We will be happy to assist you and be part of your success.

About Post Author