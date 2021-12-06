The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said it will consult with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) regarding requests from public officials or candidates to take down election paraphernalia displayed in various places.

“If there is a go signal from the Comelec and the DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government), then we will assist in the removal of these materials. We just wanted to maintain our neutrality, so in every crucial action, this must have the authority of the Comelec,” PNP chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos said in a statement.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto earlier ordered the removal of election-related materials on public property in the city.

Carlos said the PNP is aware of the campaign materials being mounted even in conspicuous places, but the Comelec guidelines enumerated areas where these materials are prohibited.

- Advertisement -

“One thing is for sure, we won’t allow these campaign materials to be posted on police stations and offices. The PNP will immediately order the removal of such,” Carlos said.

Transparent recruitment

Meanwhile, the PNP chief concurred with former PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar’s statement that there is no more “padrino” system in the PNP recruitment process.

The nameless and faceless QR (quick response) Code system has effectively eliminated possible opportunities for undue third-party intervention in the recruitment process.

“We will give priority to the applicants who shall pass the physical and psychological exams. Everything will be based on their capability,” he added.

Under this new system, each applicant will be given an assigned QR code so they can monitor the progress of their application and the results of their tests.

The evaluation will be based on the applicant’s achievements and credentials. (PNA)