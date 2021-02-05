PNP sees no “special areas of concern” in the coming plebiscite

The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Palawan sees no need to designate certain parts of the province as special areas of concern in the run up to the March 13 plebiscite.

Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) spokesperson P/Lt. Col. June Rian said in an interview with Palawan News that the reported incidents in several places, including Culion and Taytay where streamers of the Catholic Church were taken down by unidentified persons over a week ago are not expected to escalate.

“Pinapa-validate natin ang impormasyon na ‘yan kung positive ba na may nagbabaklas o kung mayroon man,” Rian told Palawan News, referring to the Culion incident.

“Hindi natin masasabi na idadaan sa concern na tinatawag natin kasi manageable at normal naman yan na merong komokontra. Hindi naman siguro na darating sa punto na lalagpas pa doon sa social media,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rian said they are set to start their deployment of personnel both from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), in preparation for the plebiscite, before February 10.

Rian said that at the national level, two joint security control operating conferences had already been done with the Commission on Election (COMELEC) on January 12 and 25 to discuss the security requirements of the plebiscite.

He said even personnel of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), Regional Mobile Force Company (RMFC), and 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (SOU-MG) will give security support to ensure the safe holding of the plebiscite in the municipalities.

“Maliban dito, sa level ng PPO ay nagsagawa din ng mga paghahanda ang PNP para matugunan ang mga pangangailangan bago dumating ang election,” he said.

“Doon naman sa Quick Response Team (QRT) natin ay sapat na ang ating personnel from the AFP. Kumpleto na ang ating personnel, at the same time, ang preparation ng pulis natin sa darating na eleksyon ay nakalatag na po ‘yan,” Rian added.

Rian said the PNP will remain neutral on the issue of dividing Palawan into three provinces as the question is subjected to the plebiscite.

“Ang PNP ay nagtatrabaho lang po. Iyong function namin ay gawin ang lahat [para peaceful ang plebiscite], at ang pulisya ay non-political. Ibig sabihin trabaho lang kami rito, wala naman kaming papanigan kung anuman ang manalo, kung no or yes man, trabaho lang po,” he said.