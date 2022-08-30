- Advertisement by Google -

The Police Regional Office (PRO) 4-B confirmed today, August 30, that the skeletal remains discovered at Purok Pulang Lupa, Brgy. Sta. Lourdes last August 23 are those of the missing person, Jovelyn Galleno.

In a report aired over PNP’s TV program “Pulis at Ur Service Reloaded,” PRO 4-B spokesperson P/Cpt. Clyde Kalyawen said that the DNA samples from the skeletal remains and the buccal swab from the victim’s mother, Jelyn Galleno, matched “99.99%.”

“Base sa resulta ng isinagawang DNA examination ng PNP forensics group, sa DNA samples mula sa natagpuang kalansay at buccal swab ng ina ni Jovelyn, lumalabas na 99.99 % na tugma ang resulta,” Kalyawen said.

Following the release of the DNA results, suspects Leovert Dasmariñas and Jobert Valdestamon were presented by the local PNP before the provincial prosecutor for the filing of rape and murder charges against them.

Dasmariñas earlier confessed to local police investigators that he and Valdestamon were involved in the rape-slaying of their own cousin on August 5, and that led to the discovery of the victim’s skeletal remains and personal belongings.

Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said it will keep looking into the questions that the Galleno family brought up earlier.

Special Investigator III Cedrick Caabay told Palawan News that he finds no problem with the conduct of a separate investigation even if it leads to the determination of other suspects.

“Opo itutuloy po natin ang investigation natin pati yung conduct ng DNA examinations kahit lumabas [na] ang result ng DNA examination na ginawa ng mga kasama natin sa PNP,” Caabay said.

“Kahit ma-file na nila ‘to, itutuloy po natin itong request ng mag conduct ng sarili nating DNA examination and sa tingin ko hindi naman po ito magkakaroon ng problema. Kung saka sakali po na makapag file sila ahead of us ng complaint sa ating piskalya and eventually magkaroon din kami ng additional na suspect na pwedeng mafilean, hindi ito magkakaroon ng problema dahil magfafile lang po tayo ng supplemental complaint in support sa unang reklamo na finile ng PNP,” he added.

