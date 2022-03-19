The Police Regional Office (PRO 4b) of the MIMAROPA region has launched the “Ligtas SUMVAC (Summer Vacation) 2022” campaign, a security measure for the region’s safe and secure summer vacation.

Some 92 support desks were created under “Ligtas SUMVAC 2022” to ensure that minimal public health standards, as well as peace and order, are maintained throughout the region during the summer, PRO MIMAROPA said in a statement.

All police units were directed to coordinate with the community-based volunteers and force multipliers to be deployed whenever there is a significant activity.

According to the Office of the Regional Operations Division, lower units were also tasked to work closely with the Department of Tourism (DOT) or their counterparts in the localities to produce and distribute information and education materials on safety tips for tourists during summer vacation.

Meanwhile, regional director P/Brig. Gen. Sidney Sultan Hernia also reminded the public to refrain from posting their vacation itineraries on social media so that the criminals will never have the opportunity to commit crimes during their travel or vacation when their homes are left unattended.

“In consonance to the directive of the PNP Chief, P/Gen. Dionardo Bernardo Carlos, I have already directed all field commanders and unit leaders in the region to strictly adhere to the guidelines to stop the possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases while preventing crimes in the region during SUMVAC 2022,” Hernia stressed.