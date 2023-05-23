Crime incidents reported throughout the MIMAROPA region showed an 11 percent decrease during the period from January to May this year compared to the same period last year.

According to P/Brig. Gen. Joel Doria, 1,894 crime incidents were reported during the period, which is lower compared to the 2,127 crime incidents recorded last year.

In terms of the eight focus crimes (murder, homicide, physical injuries, rape, theft, robbery, carnapping, and motorcycle theft), 328 incidents of index crimes, which include murder, homicide, physical injuries, rape, theft, robbery, carnapping, and motorcycle theft, were reported in the same period. This figure is 13.46% lower compared to the 379 incidents from the previous year.

Motorcycle theft decreased by 18.18%, physical injury by 30%, robbery by 17.50%, murder by 17.07%, homicide by 10%, theft by 7.89%, and rape by 3.85%.

Meanwhile, non-index crimes, including violations of special laws, dropped by 20.20 percent, from 1,208 incidents to 964.

Doria attributed the decline in crime volume to the community’s support in their intensified anti-criminality operations.

“This significant drop in crime volume was a result of the strong partnership between our police and community. This only manifests that public support is an indispensable component in the success of community policing,” he said.

