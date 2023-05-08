Two high-ranking regional and provincial police officials paid a visit to the island municipal stations of Busuanga ang Culion over the weekend to ensure they are adhering to program thrusts of newly-installed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Benjamin Acorda.

P/Brig. Gen. Joel Doria, the regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) MIMAROPA, and P/Col. Carlito Narag Jr, the acting provincial director of the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) paid a visit to the two island towns on May 6, the provincial police said in a statement.

The two high-ranking police officials arrived at Busuanga and Culion MPS aboard a PNP aircraft at about 2 p.m. They were greeted by the respective station commanders who briefed them on the current situation in their areas of responsibility.

Doria and Narag conducted the traditional “Talk to Men” to encourage the police officers to perform their duties in upholding the rule of law and ensuring a safe and peaceful community.

They emphasized to the station commanders the importance of disciplining their personnel and made it clear that any police officer misconduct will not be tolerated by the PNP.

The visit is part of the PNP’s effort to strengthen its relationship with the community and to ensure that police officers are performing their duties in accordance with the standards set by the organization.

The PPPO said the PNP leadership is committed to improving the image of the police force and to regain the trust and confidence of the people.

