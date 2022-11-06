The Mimaropa Police Regional Office (PRO) was able to intercept Php4,588,908.12 worth of illegal drugs from January to October of this year.

According to a report, the figure is the result of 257 PNP anti-illegal drug operations in the region, which resulted in the arrest of 289 drug personalities.

The authorities were able to seize 598 grams of shabu with a street value of Php4,066,617.60 and 4.35 kilograms of marijuana with a street value of Php522,291.60.

These include the recovery of 3.29 grams of shabu with an estimated value of Php22,372 and 2,008 grams of marijuana with an estimated value of Php240,960 following the arrest of six drug suspects between October 24 and October 30.

