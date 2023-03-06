The Philippine National Police (PNP) in the MIMAROPA region reported a significant decrease in crimes committed in the first two months of 2023.

According to PNP Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division data, 655 offenses were committed between January 1 and February 28, which is 25.65% fewer than the 881 crimes reported on the same period in 2022.

The regional police office has also observed a 30.22% decrease in index crimes like murder, homicide, physical injuries, and rape, and crimes against property like theft, robbery, and carnapping.

“Among the crimes that showed a remarkable decrease include Physical Injuries (200%), Robbery (100%), Theft (45%), Homicide (40%), and Murder (38.46%),” the police office said in a statement.

PNP MIMAROPA chief P/Brig. Gen. Sidney Hernia attributed this downtrend as a direct result of their intensified anti-criminality efforts and interventions with support and participation of the community and concerned government agencies through the various programs of the PNP, such as the MKK=K and PNP Revitalized KASIMBAYANAN.

“The war against all forms of criminality can only be won through constant and healthy collaboration with all stakeholders in the community. Hence, I commend the men and women of PRO MIMAROPA for their relentless efforts in keeping the peace and order while sustaining the productive relationship with our stakeholders in the region,” he said.

