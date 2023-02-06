Philippine National Police (PNP) chief P/Gen. Rodolfro Azurin, Jr. lauded the Police Regional Office (PRO) MIMAROPA for maintaining its status as “Top 3 Safest Region in the Philippines.”

During his command visit to Camp Brigadier General Efigenio C. Navarro, Suqui, Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro on Thursday, February 2, Azurin acknowledged the successes of the police office and its partners in combating crime and insurgency in the region.

“I want to congratulate the men and women of Police Regional Office MIMAROPA as I take note of your achievements and best practices, particularly in our campaign against illegal drugs, criminality, terrorism, and corruption. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to all of you for your unwavering dedication and commitment to public service,” the chief PNP said.

“We applaud the recognition given by the LGUs, stakeholders, and the community with your ongoing anti-criminality and counter-insurgency campaigns, which resulted in a 5.24 percent reduction in your crime volume in the year 2022, thus maintaining your status as the top 3 safest region all over the country and the successful surrender of more than 180 communist rebels in the region,” he added.

Azurin also commended the PRO response to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Sec. Benjamin Abalos’ call for courtesy resignation of rouge police officers involved in illegal drugs.

“We are all aware of the present challenges that the PNP is facing, and we believe that the issues we are going through define the implementation of real and lasting transformation that the organization needs. I thank all the officers here in PRO MIMAROPA who heed the call of our SILG, Atty. Benjamin Abalos, Jr. to render courtesy resignation and trust the leadership of the PNP to cleanse the police ranks of cops involved in illegal drugs. This is truly considered an ‘act of honor’,” Azurin remarked.

PRO MIMAROPA chief P/BGen. Sidney Hernia vowed “to continue to work together to maintain the successes that we achieved in the previous year.”

