Students from Isugod National High School participated in the Youth Information Education Campaign and Tree Planting Activity organized by the Platoon of the 1st Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) a in Barangay Isugod in Quezon town.

Lecturers shared knowledge about Cyber Bullying and Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC).

The sessions provided some 60 students in attendance with essential information on how to identify and combat these issues, equipping them with the necessary skills to stay safe in the digital world.

Following the educational campaign, the participants engaged in a tree planting activity, symbolizing their commitment to environmental conservation.

