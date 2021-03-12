PNP chief Sinas tests positive for Covid-19

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas, has tested positive for Covid-19, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana said on Thursday.

Usana said the results of Sinas’ latest reverse transcription – polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test indicated that he is positive for the coronavirus.

“We just asked the Health Service (HS), Gen. Sinas is asymptomatic and will wait for the confirmatory test a little bit later. Supposedly may mga activities pa siya pero if may findings yung doctor niya, isolate na siya kaagad (he still has activities but if his doctor has findings, he will be immediately isolated),” he said in a phone interview with the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Sinas took a swab test as a requirement for his trip to Palawan on Friday.

“It will release a medical bulletin within an hour for a confirmatory test from HS,” Usana said.

PNP deputy chief for administration, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, will be officer-in-charge once Sinas is quarantined for 14 days. (PNA)