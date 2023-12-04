President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has extended the service of Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. until March 31, 2024.

“I wish to inform you that, pursuant to the provisions of existing laws, your service as Chief (Police General), Philippine National Police, is hereby extended until March 31, 2024,” Marcos said in his letter to Acorda, who has led the police force since his appointment in April this year.

In a transmittal letter dated December 1, 2023, and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. was informed of the extension.

The PNP, as an attached agency under the DILG, is subject to such directives.

In extending Acorda’s service, the Office of the President cited Executive Order No. 136, series of 1999, which recognizes the power of the President to approve the extension of service of presidential appointees beyond the compulsory retirement age for exemplary meritorious reasons.

Marcos appointed Acorda as the country’s 29th top cop during the change of command ceremony in Camp Crame, Quezon City on April 24, 2023.

Acorda reached the PNP’s compulsory retirement age of 56 on December 3, 2023.

Previously, he served in Palawan as the PNP provincial pirector.

Acorda is a member of the Philippine Military Academy Sambisig Class of 1991 and has been serving in the PNP for almost 37 years. Prior to becoming the PNP chief, he was the director of the PNP Directorate for Intelligence.