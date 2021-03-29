PNP cautions personnel against possible attacks during NPA anniversary

The city police leadership has warned its personnel of possible attacks by the New People’s Army (NPA) as it celebrates its founding anniversary on March 29.

Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) spokesperson P/Maj. Mhardie Azares said their personnel should be extra cautious and alert in dealing with their work due to the 52nd NPA anniversary celebration.















He said that although there is no threat, they are still reminding their police personnel to take care against any possible atrocity that the members of the rebel group might perpetrate.

“Wala naman kaming threat sa ngayon from makakaliwang grupo, pero pinag-iingat natin ang marami, particularly ang ating uniformed personnel dahil five days before and after ng anniversary ng NPA ay nagsasagawa ang mga yan ng kanilang tactical offensive, katulad ng harassment, ambush, pati ang sparrow operations — yong mga pagpatay,” Azares said.

Meanwhile, since Saturday, March 27, police offices and stations in Puerto Princesa City and other municipalities like Taytay, El Nido, and Sofronio Española have observed tarps and posters hanging along roadsides expressing sharp criticisms against the NPA. In the center of the city, they were particularly spotted in Barangay San Manuel.

“Inaalam pa namin kung anong mga grupo ito. Parang naglalabas sila ng mga hinaing laban sa atrocities at mga ginagawang mali ng mga NPA” said Azares.

In Brgy. San Fernando in El Nido, Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairman Ricardo Carzon Jr. said their youth group Kabataan Kontra Droga at Terorismo (KKDAT) in cooperation with the 4th Platoon of the 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company was responsible for hanging the tarps against the NPA.

In Taytay, SK chairwoman Imelda Nangit said they do not know who hanged the tarps in the poblacion area. She said they were also surprised when they saw them.

“Inaalam pa po namin hanggang sa ngayon kung sino po ang naglagay ng mga posters dito sa poblacion kasi nagulat din talaga kami — nabigla na may mga ganyan na pong nakakabit sa mga ilang lugar dito sa bayan ng Taytay,” Nangit said.

