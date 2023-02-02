The Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (RACU) of the Philippine National Police in MIMAROPA is urging the public to practice “cyber hygiene,” or to take basic precautions to protect themselves online.

Amidst the surging cases of online scams in the country, RACU suggests four ways to improve your “cyber hygiene.”

To avoid being hacked, the police unit urges the use of a multi-factor authentication. This is an authentication method that requires the user to provide two or more verification factors to gain access into an online account.

This includes One-Time Passwords (OTPs) that will be sent to your personal number, security codes that can be generated through third-party applications, biometrics and facial recognition and others.

RACU also underscored the importance of updating your software regularly. Updating your software helps patch security flaws.

According to a computer security developer, malicious softwares or malwares may breach into your software, steal your data, allow the attacker to gain control over your gadget and encrypt your files.

Based on RACU data, 90% of cyber attacks start with ‘phishing’ or inducing individuals to reveal personal data or passwords through calls, texts and email.

“Always think before you click” the police unit reminded the public.

Lastly, RACU reminded the public to use strong passwords.

“Ideally, a password manager to generate and secure passwords,” they suggested.

