PNNI urges police authorities to investigate ‘suspicious death’ of para-enforcer

Photo shows PNNI para-enforcer Edgardo Crael during an operation against illegal logging in Palawan forests. (Photo courtesy of PNNI)

Crael was reportedly part of the team that seized a “notorious” topdown illegal logging tricycle on January 2 from a rubber plantation in the forests of Brgy. Punta Baja also in Rizal.

The Palawan NGO Network, Inc. (PNNI) is mourning the death of its community para-enforcer who reportedly died in a “suspicious motorcycle” accident in Barangay Panalingaan, Rizal town late last week.

PNNI executive director Atty. Bobby Chan said Wednesday night that para-enforcer Edgardo Crael died on January 24 following a suspicious accident in Panalingahan while on his way home from a drinking session with friends.

Crael, the outspoken successor of previously murdered PNNI para-enforcer Nestor Lubas, was said to have hit another motorcycle and crashed to his death.

“Very convenient ‘yong timing na nakahuli sila tapos pinatay siya,” Chan said to Palawan News.

Chan said the PNNI has requested for an investigation “owing to the circumstances of the death where the other driver came out unscathed” while Crael suffered serious injuries to the back of his head.

“Pinapa-imbestiga namin pero parang gumagalaw ‘yong mga kapulisan doon. Mainam na itanong din doon kung bakit… anong nangyari na sa kanila. Kahit na ‘yong mga para-enforcer namin doon, takot na lahat. Sabi ko, paimbestigahan niyo, go to the PNP and tell them na gusto natin ng medico legal,” Chan said.

Chan said the topdown tricycle and the illegally cut logs are now under his custody.

“Pina-request ko sa mga community para-enforcer namin, pero biglang nag-blackout, ayaw na nila kaming kausapin,” he said, appealing to residents of Panalingaan to come out if they know anything about the accident and to the municipal police to issue an investigation report.

