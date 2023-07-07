The Palawan NGO Network Inc. (PNNI) has expressed alarm over alleged illegal coral harvesting and the construction of a private pier in Barangay Buenavista, raising questions about responsibility and the lack of action taken to address the situation.

In a press statement, PNNI emphasized the need to hold accountable those involved and ensure the protection of Palawan’s natural resources.

Although the NGO did not reveal the name of the person involved in the illegal activity, they referred to him as a prominent politician or businessman.

“No one is asking the right questions. Who is responsible for harvesting corals and making it into a private pier? Why are we not doing anything about it? Is it because we are afraid of the big politician or businessman behind it? Or wala din naman mangyayari if we say something. And worse, tayo pa ang pag-iinitan,” they said.

The NGO also expressed concern that despite a multi-sectoral team visiting the private pier in Buenavista, the results have not been documented effectively.

PNNI disputed claims that the corals were already dead and that no mangroves were cut or cleared.

“First of all, the fishery code makes no distinction between the use of corals, dead or alive; it is still prohibited because they can be the foundation of regeneration. Secondly, you cannot make a pier without clearing the mangroves for a straight break (and we have photos of cut mangroves),” PNNI said.

PNNI also raised similar incidents in the past, referring to a pier in San Vicente and another in El Nido that were reported to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) but were not adequately resolved.

“And here we are 8 years later letting the same practice go unchallenged. Hard to imagine this can happen after a 2-decade Fishery Code RA 8550 and a 3-decade Special Law for Palawan RA 7611,” they stated.

Highlighting the irony of celebrating World Ocean Day 2023 amidst inadequate enforcement, PNNI emphasized the vital role of corals in oxygen production.

“It is ironic to celebrate World Ocean Day 2023 with trainings and workshops amidst shitty enforcement considering corals emit more oxygen than forests,” they lamented

PNNI concluded its statement by calling for change and urging everyone to take responsibility.

“The truth is, if nothing changes, nothing changes. We are complicit when we acquiesce. And we are still poor,” they sarcastically said.