Malnutrition cases were reported by the Provincial Nutrition Action Office (PNAO) in two barangays in Roxas town, which is still recovering from the ravages of Typhoon Odette.

The PNAO conducted an emergency assessment of children and mothers on Tuesday, December 28, to determine who is suffering from severe acute malnourish (SAM) and moderate acute malnourish (MAM) during the disaster, since they believe nutrition to be a priority.

According to Rachel Paladan, Provincial Nutrition Action Officer (PNAO), based on their assessment in Barangays 1 and 4, 20 children in each barangay are underweight.

She stated that the examination was carried out since they believe good health is a priority even amid the calamity.

“Ang pangunahing punta natin dito is para ma-assess muna ‘yung damages nitong nagdaang bagyo especially ‘yung nasa vulnerable sectors natin which is ‘yung mga bata at mga nanay,” Paladan said in a statement.

“Kailangan kasi nating tugunan ‘yong tinatawag nating nutrition in emergency. Kasi alam naman natin tuwing may ganitong kalamidad kasama sa priority natin ang health nutrition status na kailangan ng mga tao na affected ng typhoon,” she added.

Paladan also stated that they will be coordinating with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for possible action on the result of their assessment.

“After natin dito, ire-report natin ito sa EOC natin, kasi ito ang need talaga natin, malaman muna ang needs nila para alam natin kung anong programa o action ‘yung gagawin natin para sa kanila,” she said.