Philippine Navy (PN) and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel posted in Pag-asa Island rescued and aided a Filipino fishing boat, Queen Lorena-1, that ran aground on March 11, 2022.

In a statement released Tuesday evening by the Western Command (WESCOM), Capt. Jeorge G. Sambilad, the boat captain of the said fishing boat, said their engine developed minor problems while en route to Pag-asa Island’s sheltered port.

He narrated that their engine failed as they approached the sheltered port, leading to a loss of control and subsequent grounding in the shallow part of the area.

MAMSAR Constructions and Industrial Corporation also extended assistance by providing backhoes to help pull the said FFB to the shoreline. All 20 crew members of FFB Queen Lorena-1 were reported safe and taken care of by PN personnel deployed in the island.

The Pag-asa Island sheltered port was established purposely as a haven for Filipino fishermen so that they could to take shelter from bad sea and weather conditions and take a rest while they are fishing in the West Philippine Sea.

The Area Task Force West (ATF West) and Joint Task Force West (JTF West) of Western Command (WESCOM) through Naval Forces West (NFW) will provide materials and assist in the repair of FFB Queen Lorena-1 so it could sail back

to her home port, as well as the crew that were accommodated safely in Naval Station Emilio Liwanag, Pag-asa Island.