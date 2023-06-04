The Philippine Navy’s (PN) first-ever mobilization exercise, PN MOBEX 2023, has trained and prepared 114 naval reservists, marking a significant step towards bolstering their capabilities and readiness.

Under the guidance of the Naval Forces West (NFW), the week-long exercise focused on improving the skills and expertise of the Fleet-Marine team and the Naval Reserve Force.

The training was specifically aimed at enhancing their proficiency in planning and executing External Security Operations (ESO), such as maritime and sovereignty patrols in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The exercise also fostered interagency collaboration to support the PN’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts in the WESCOM Joint Operational Area (JOA). By emphasizing joint operations and cooperation among different agencies, PN MOBEX 2023 aimed to strengthen the effectiveness of disaster response and relief operations in the region.

AFP Western Command (WESCOM) chief VAdm. Alberto Carlos expressed his admiration for the reservists’ outstanding performance.

“I could no longer tell the difference between the reserve force and the regular force. They all looked and performed equally well in the exercises,” he expressed.

Carlos further emphasized the importance of the reservists.

“The reservists are a top priority for me, and I am grateful to all of them for voluntarily dedicating their valuable time and effort to serve the country through the reserve force,” he added.

