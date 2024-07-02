The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) has initiated the payment of deposit insurance through postal money orders (PMOs) starting June 26 for eligible depositors of the closed Rural Bank of Cuyo (Palawan), Inc.

Individual depositors and registered entities with valid deposit balances of ₱500,000 and below, who do not have outstanding loans with the closed bank and have updated mailing addresses in the bank records or through the PDIC Mailing Address Update Form (MAUF), qualify for outright payment of deposit insurance.

PMOs amounting to ₱15,000 and below can be encashed at the local post office or the nearest branch of the Land Bank of the Philippines. PMOs above ₱15,000 may be deposited into the depositor’s account at any local bank.

Depositors who do not receive their PMOs by August 30 are advised to contact the PDIC Public Assistance Department during office hours at (02) 8841-4141 or email cuyorb-pad@pdic.gov.ph.

For inquiries outside Metro Manila, call the PDIC Toll-Free Hotline at 1-800-1-888-PDIC (7342). Updates can also be found on the official PDIC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OfficialPDIC.

The Rural Bank of Cuyo (Palawan), Inc. was closed by Monetary Board Resolution No. 631.C on June 6. It operated with its Head Office on Mendoza Street, Bancal, Cuyo, Palawan, and a branch lite unit in Subic Bay, Zambales.

*** BASAHIN SA WIKANG FILIPINO ***

PDIC nagsimula na sa pagbabayad ng deposit insurance sa mga depositor ng isinaradong Rural Bank of Cuyo (Palawan), Inc.

Inanunsyo ng Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) na sinimulan na nila ang pagbabayad ng deposit insurance sa pamamagitan ng Postal Money Orders (PMOs) noong June 26 sa lahat ng kwalipikadong depositors na may pera sa isinaradong Rural Bank of Cuyo (Palawan), Inc.

Kwalipikado para sa agarang pagbabayad ng deposit insurance ang mga indibidwal na depositors at rehistradong entity na may valid deposits na ₱500,000 pababa, na walang utang sa saradong bangko at may kumpletong mailing address sa mga tala ng bangko o na-update ang impormasyong ito sa pamamagitan ng PDIC Mailing Address Update Form (MAUF).

Ang mga PMOs na nagkakahalaga ng ₱15,000 pababa ay maaaring i-encash sa lokal na post office o sa pinakamalapit na sangay ng Land Bank of the Philippines. Samantala, ang mga PMOs na lampas sa ₱15,000 ay maaaring ideposito sa account ng depositor sa anumang lokal na bangko.

Ang mga depositor na hindi pa natatanggap ang kanilang mga tseke pagkatapos ng August 30 mula sa kanilang lokal na post office ay pinapayuhang makipag-ugnayan sa PDIC Public Assistance Department tuwing oras ng opisina sa telepono bilang (02) 8841-4141, o mag-email sa PDIC sa cuyorb-pad@pdic.gov.ph.

Ang mga depositor sa labas ng Metro Manila ay maaaring tumawag sa PDIC Toll Free Hotline tuwing oras ng opisina sa 1-800-1-888-PDIC (7342). Maaaring magpadala ng mga katanungan sa opisyal na Facebook page ng PDIC sa www.facebook.com/OfficialPDIC.

Ang Rural Bank of Cuyo (Palawan), Inc. ay ipinasara ayon sa Monetary Board Resolution No. 631.C na may petsang June. Ito ay isang two-unit rural bank na may Head Office na matatagpuan sa Mendoza Street, Bancal, Cuyo, Palawan; at isang branch lite unit sa Subic Bay, Zambales.