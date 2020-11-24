PMFTC shares why it is “unsmoking”

At the virtual conference of the Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies of the Philippines’ (4As) CreativeFest Now!, Gomez shared Philip Morris International’s (PMI) story of how it would boldly change its traditional cigarette products to better alternatives that are smoke-free that began with the overarching action to “Unsmoke.”

PMFTC Inc. communications director Dave Gomez has unveiled their company’s move to transform its business that is designed to deliver a smoke-free future founded on science and innovation.

At the virtual conference of the Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies of the Philippines’ (4As) CreativeFest Now!, Gomez shared Philip Morris International’s (PMI) story of how it would boldly change its traditional cigarette products to better alternatives that are smoke-free that began with the overarching action to “Unsmoke.”

“Today we have made a dramatic move to transform our business to achieve our bold new vision to design a smoke-free future. Yes you heard it right, we are a tobacco company working to achieve a world that is free from cigarettes,” Gomez told the attendees representing various fields in advertising, communications, technology, and film.

He said, “We have a very specific goal: to provide the world’s adult smokers, who would otherwise continue to smoke, with smoke-free alternatives. We are going smoke-free because it is the right thing to do, and our resources today allow for it.”

This PMI vision “Delivering a Smoke-Free Future,” Gomez conveyed, is anchored on the call to action to “Unsmoke Your World,” or simply “Unsmoke.”

“The Unsmoke message is our foundation. It is the core of our way forward. And it simply reads: If you don’t smoke, don’t start. If you smoke, quit. If you don’t quit, change,” the PMFTC executive stressed.

He explained this is not a PR gimmick, but a real sincere action as the company adapts to the changing times and act responsibly in society.

Expounding on the “Unsmoke” campaign, Gomez said Unsmoke here is “to rid smoke from your life” which unites smokers and unsmokers with the common goal to unsmoke themselves, families, love ones, and friends.

The company’s message is that the best way to Unsmoke is to quit cigarettes and nicotine completely, but the next best way is to switch to better alternatives.

This is why with the support of its world-class scientists, engineers, technicians, and a state-of-the-art Research and Development (R&D) facility, PMI began its journey to take the smoke out of smoking.

In smoking, the problem is burning and science tells that anything you light on fire releases harmful chemicals. This is true for the internal combustion engine of a car, the wood in your barbecue and the tobacco in cigarettes.

“Thus we call our vision ‘Delivering a Smoke-Free Future’,” Gomez pointed out.

Gomez expressed gratitude to be able to tell the company’s Unsmoke story before the 4As audience, a conversation that is right on time and right on place.

“Unsmoke is a sincere effort to kick-start a dialogue that is long overdue. We’ve reached a critical mass — smokers and unsmokers alike who want and need an outlet for a conversation, and whose time has come. It’s a conversation within our families, our circle of friends, our regulators and policymakers, and within our society.”

“It’s a conversation about the need to quit cigarettes, or make better choices, and support people who are making it possible. And it’s begging to be amplified.”

The communications expert informed that since its global launch in April 2019, Unsmoke is being talked about across 90 countries, across various media channels in traditional and digital ways, generating hundreds of millions of earned impressions and spurring nearly 2.5 million Unsmoke digital actions – page and video views, clicks, shares, hashtag uses, and retweets – by people engaging with our message.

Unsmoke activations were done all over the world, including the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland where panel discussions, media interviews and press conferences were held to showcase the company’s transformation and major breakthroughs in innovation and public health.

At the home front, Unsmoke was launched in July last year, with various physical activations pre-lockdown time partnering with business organizations and industry associations by joining forums, supporting events, and in-conferences.

The lockdown did not stop PMFTC from furthering the Unsmoke story as it shifted gears true to the company’s transformation mindset. The story continues through the virtual events of many industries and business associations.

“Our story doesn’t stop. We will slowly but surely Unsmoke the world– one conversation at a time,” Gomez ended.