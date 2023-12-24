Troops assigned to the West Philippine Sea, particularly at the BRP Sierra Madre (LS 5) in Ayungin Shoal, continue to receive morale-boosting support from various private and government organizations.

This time, the support comes from a group of alumni from the Philippine Military Academy.

The graduates of the Philippine Military Academy Helping Out Project (TGPMA HOP), an organization composed of PMA alumni dedicated to uplifting marginalized individuals in society, has extended its support to soldiers deployed in Ayungin Shoal.

The TGPMA HOP Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and former Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff, General Generoso Senga, along with members and retired military officials, including President Captain Roberto Yap and Corporate Secretary Major General Lysander Suerte, handed over a cash donation for the troops in Ayungin Shoal at the Western Command Liaison Office in Camp Aguinaldo last December 21. The financial aid was received by Wescom Chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos.

The BRP Sierra Madre, which was intentionally grounded by the AFP in Ayungin Shoal since 1999, has been serving as the country’s stronghold and a vital outpost for Filipino soldiers.

Amidst challenges in the West Philippine Sea, Philippine troops manning the ship play an important role in protecting and upholding the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the region.