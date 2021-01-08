Plebiscite official campaign period is February 11 – Mar 12

According to the poll body’s calendar of activities leading up to the March 13 plebiscite, the information and campaign will be conducted through online, virtual, televised, or radio-aired programs, symposiums, and debates.

The Commission on Elections has designated the period February 11 to March 12 as the official Campaign Period for the plebiscite on dividing the Province of Palawan into three separate provinces.

On March 13 or the day of the plebiscite, selling, furnishing, offering, buying, serving or taking liquor; giving or accepting free transportation, foods, drinks; carrying deadly weapons in polling places; soliciting votes or undertaking any propaganda for or against a “Yes” or “No” within polling place; the opening of booths or stalls for the sale of wares, merchandise or refreshments within the 30-meter radius; and holding of fairs, cockfights, boxing, horse race or similar sports will all be strictly prohibited.

Voting more than once or in substitute of another is also prohibited during the election day.

In December 2020, the Commission En Banc approved the resolution setting the date of the conduct of the plebiscite to ratify the division of Palawan into three provinces.

Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez had predicted an “overwhelming” Yes turnout. If approved, the law creating the three new provinces that was approved on April 13, 2019, will pave the way for the formal dissolution of Palawan as a singular province and will be replaced by three smaller provinces namely Palawan del Norte, Palawan Occidental, and Palawan del Sur.

