Good weather will prevail across the country on Maundy Thursday, with the exception of some isolated rainfall, while typhoon Malakas remained outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), according to the state weather bureau.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the typhoon, formerly known as Basyang, was assessed to be 1,645 miles east of Luzon and less likely to enter PAR.

The province of Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainfall or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms, said regional weather prediction, on the other hand.

Meanwhile, PAGASA’s local bureau issued a warning via the Busuanga radar, stating that moderate to heavy rains with lightning and high gusts can be expected due to thunderstorms over Taytay, El Nido, and surrounding areas.

Within 30 minutes to an hour, the weather will be observed over the places listed. It is recommended that everyone take precautions to avoid the effects of these risks, which include flash floods and landslides.

“Malaking bahagi ng ating bansa ay nakararanas ng magandang panahon maliban lang sa isolated na pag-ulan pero sandali lang ito. May ilang bahagi sa Visayas gayon din sa ilang bahagi ng Bicol region ay magiging maulap na kalangitan na may pag-ulan. Pero itong mga kalat-kalat na pag-ulan ay hindi kasintindi ng mga pag-ulan na naranasan natin noong panahon nong bagyong Agaton,” he said.

The moderate to strong winds from northwest to west will prevail over the eastern section of Visayas with moderate to rough seas. While light to moderate winds from the west to southwest will prevail over the rest of the Visayas, Palawan (including Kalayaan Islands), and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas.