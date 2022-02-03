PLDT, Smart Odette aid extend beyond VisMin, serving communities in Palawan

PLDT and Smart Communications, Inc. together with PLDT-Smart Foundation (PSF), distributed aid to communities heavily impacted by super typhoon Odette in the province of Palawan.

Guided by the companies’ core value of ‘malasakit’ or compassion, PLDT, Smart and PSF distributed around 2,500 packs of relief aid to Barangays Lucbuan, Manalo, Maoyon, Maruyugon and Salvacion in Puerto Princesa City. Many of these barangays are homes to the indigenous communities of the Tagbanuas. The relief operations were supported by provincial distributor Stanrich Marketing Corporation.

“Thank you to PLDT, Smart, and Stanrich for extending relief aid to our community. This will greatly help us in our day-to-day needs,” said Lucbuan village chief Berlie Gabinete.

Barangay Captain Lorna Dela Rosa of Manalo echoed this sentiment, “We are truly grateful that we have been chosen as one of the beneficiaries. A lot of families, including our Tagbanua community, have lost their homes and have been struggling to find food after the onslaught of super typhoon Odette.”

Maoyon barangay captain Wilfredo Poligrates is also grateful for the aid, “We are heartfully thankful that you have supported us in this time of need. Many residents in the barangay have been severely impacted by the super typhoon.”

“Thank you for including us in your relief assistance. The donation will greatly help families that have lost their livelihood to the storm,” said Maruyugon local chief Camilo Dela Cruz.

“We are thankful that you have reached our barangay. The food packs will go a long way for Odette victims in the community,” added Salvacion barangay captain Jerry Samosa.

Super typhoon Odette barreled through Palawan in December hammering the province with gale-force winds that damaged infrastructure and agriculture. The Palawan Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council pegged the damage from the tropical cyclone at more than Php 7 billion. The entire province has been under a state of calamity since mid-December to fast-track restoration and relief operations and to control prices of basic goods.