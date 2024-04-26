PLDT Inc. and its subsidiary Smart Communications, along with Huawei Technologies Phils. Inc., have partnered with government agencies to utilize technology from Rainforest Connection (RFCx) for forest conservation and environmental law enforcement in the Philippines.

The collaboration was established with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to implement the technology provided by Rainforest Connection (RFCx), a non-profit organization based in the United States.

Forests are acknowledged as crucial in combatting climate change, acting as natural shields against its impacts. They act as carbon sinks, purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink while providing crucial defense against erosion, landslides, and floods.

They also harbor diverse flora and fauna, contributing to biodiversity and maintaining ecological equilibrium.

With a power source shaped like a flower, the RFCx Guardian device has been designed to mimic nature and blend well with its surrounding environment. (Photo by Jimmy Andersen Anak Pet)

Voltaire delos Angeles, leader of the Quick Response Team at the Palawan Community Environment and Natural Resource Office (CENRO) and Forest Technician I in Taytay, emphasized the imperative of preserving forests due to their ecological value.

“Unfortunately, we have been seeing over the years a continuous destruction of our forests due to relentless cutting and deforestation activities. And among the many critical sites that need protection from these illegal activities is Palawan, as it is the only province in the country that has retained more than 50% of its original forest cover and is recognized as our last biodiversity frontier,” said Delos Angeles.

A common goal to tackle these issues and safeguard Philippine forests led to a partnership involving PLDT, Smart, Huawei, DENR, DICT, and RFCx.

As part of this initial initiative, RFCx “Guardians,” specialized bioacoustics monitoring devices, will be installed in the protected forest zones of Taytay, Palawan. These Guardians are equipped to detect various sounds within the forest environment, such as those from illegal logging activities and gunfire.

Powered by solar energy, RFCx Guardians are installed high in canopies of trees and equipped with the capacity to capture sounds within a 3-kilometer radius. Collected data is transmitted via wireless technology to the cloud for analysis using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technology, allowing for the identification of possible illegal activities.

With the RCFx Guardians, and through a connected platform called “Arbimon”, forest rangers are able to monitor a wider area more efficiently which would otherwise be near impossible on foot given the size of the forest. With access to analyzed data from the Guardians, the rangers have access to improved threat intelligence, allowing them to zero-in on specific areas and helping facilitate corresponding action to stop illegal activities in protected forests.

RFCx Guardian devices have been previously installed in select forest areas of Palawan in 2020, contributing to the increase in apprehension and decrease in cases of illegal activities. Working in tandem with the DENR and the DICT, PLDT, Smart, and Huawei intend to expand deployment of these devices in Palawan and in other protected forest areas in the country.

“PLDT and Smart recognize the vital role of our forests in combating climate change, in keeping our communities safe from disasters, and in enabling us to continue doing business in the long-term. Together with our social outreach arm, the PLDT-Smart Foundation, we are proud to be part of this project that uses communications technology to support and reinforce critical efforts to preserve and protect forests in the country. We are fortunate to have found like-minded partners in Huawei, the DICT and the DENR who share our commitment to help protect the planet for the next generation,” said PLDT and Smart Chief Sustainability Officer Melissa Vergel de Dios.

“Aligning with Huawei’s TECH4ALL digital initiative and action plan, this project supports our efforts to innovate solutions, use technology, and work with partners to mitigate impacts of climate change and be stewards of the Planet for the next generation,” said Huawei SR PR Manager Karrie Buenafe.

PLDT and Smart are continuously leveraging their industry and technology leadership to engage various stakeholders from industry, government, and civil society towards biodiversity conservation and no-deforestation initiatives. Aside from this project, PLDT and Smart have been working on biodiversity and nature-based climate solutions focused on mangroves, peatlands, and seagrasses.

The telcos also identify climate change as among their top enterprise risks and are thus embedding climate and nature into their network design, operational strategy, and customer solutions. As supporters of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures, PLDT and Smart align with global standards in reporting climate risk management and environmental protection efforts.

These initiatives aim to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs,) particularly UN SDGs 13 on Climate Action, 14 on Life on Land, and 17 on Partnerships for the Goals.