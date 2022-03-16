PLDT’s wholly-owned wireless communications and digital services subsidiary Smart announced Wednesday that it has finished submarine cable repairs following a fiber cable cut on March 9 that disrupted internet services in Palawan.

In a network advisory, Smart Newsroom said the repairs were completed on March 16 at 9 a.m.

It advised users to refresh their connections by resetting their devices.

“Submarine cable repairs have been completed. Please refresh your connection by resetting your device/s. Thank you,” the network said.

For a few days, delayed internet connection in Palawan was caused by an underwater fiber cable cut between Taytay and San Jose Buenavista in Mindoro province.

While some subscribers reported that their connections had been restored, many disgruntled users continued to express their dissatisfaction until Tuesday, March 15, when their internet services were still not restored.

“I work from home and part ako ng BPO community kaya importante sa akin ang maayos na internet connection— so almost 1 week akong walang internet connection,” a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) worker complained to Palawan News.

“Hindi ako puwedeng mag-absent kaya kailangan kong maghanap ng lugar kung saan may internet connection at kailangan ko rin magbayad. Nagdodoble ang gastos ko, perwisyo pa,” the worker added.

An online seller also lamented the loss of much-needed income due to the absence of internet signal for several days. “Wala akong work ngayon, nagbebenta lang ako online tapos ganito pa. Sayang ang kita. Mahina naman kung yong sa phone lang, laging nawawala-wala ang signal”.