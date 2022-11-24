PLDT Inc. (PLDT) and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) have been successful in obtaining additional fixed and wireless permits in four areas across the country, which are assisting with network rollout and expediting the delivery of their telecommunications services.

Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, and Palawan provided over 68,000 fixed and wireless permits since October 2022, according to a statement PLDT and Smart released Wednesday. The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) all provided assistance to streamline the government’s permitting guidelines for telecommunications infrastructure.

“We welcome all opportunities to partner with government in realizing their digitization goals for the nation by enhancing the country’s digital infrastructure,” Atty Roy D. Ibay, Smart VP and Head of Regulatory Affairs said in the statement.

“We will continue working with ARTA and other government agencies who have helped fast-track the permitting process, in further ramping up the rollout of PLDT’s fiber infrastructure and Smart’s cell sites nationwide,” he added.

As of end-September, Smart had deployed 77,200 base stations, including around 7,300 5G base stations and close to 40,000 4G/LTE base stations. Smart’s network covers about 97% of the population with 3G, LTE, and 5G.

Smart’s mobile network is supported by PLDT’s fiber infrastructure, the most extensive in the country. As of end-September, PLDT had expanded its total fiber footprint to about 1,091,000 kilometers, consisting of over 231,000 kilometers of international fiber and almost 860,000 kilometers of domestic fiber.

