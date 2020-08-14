Aug 14, 2020

PLDT investigates reports on Fibr

Aug 14, 2020 Rachel Ganancial

The PLDT is investigating reports that some of its contractors are disconnecting internet connections of active subscribers in order to free up ports for pending Fibr applications.

In an advisory it released Thursday on its official Facebook page, PLDT said doing this is “improper and will not be tolerated by the telecommunications company”.

“Our network and legal teams are currently investigating these reports and will take the necessary actions against erring contractors,” it stated.

PLDT also encourages the public to send them an email through installcomplaints@pldt.com.ph if they happen to experience the same thing.

 

