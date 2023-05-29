This year’s Pista Y ang Kagueban (Feast of the Forest), held every last Saturday of June, will be stayed at the city proper in contrast to the previous staging of the activity, Mayor Lucilo Bayron announced.

Bayron said the Pista will be held in the urban area, based on the recommendations made by the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO)

“This is in relation to this year’s theme ‘Mitigating Climate Change and Addressing Urban Heat’,” Bayron said during the flag ceremony at the City Hall on Monday.

We will have a community meeting on Thursday regarding Pista Y ang Kagueban 2023.

“According to a research I read, the city proper and other urban areas are experiencing urban heat island which are being felt at night because the concrete slabs that absorb heat of the sun during the day releases it at night,” he explained.

“We need to address that by planting trees in the urban areas,” he added.

Bayron also recalled the city government’s urban forestry project where tree planting activities are being held at the Balayong People’s Park where the Puerto Princesa City was recognized for being the only Local Government Unit that implements such a project which he said will be expanded.

He also said the City ENRO is still finalizing the details which will be further discussed in a community meeting to be held on Thursday.

Last year, the Pista was held in different northern rural barangays which were severely affected by typhoon Odette which hit the city in 2021.

