The provincial government reported that it had planted some 30,350 endemic plant seedlings including fruit trees and mangroves during various tree-planting activities in 2023 as part of its Pista ng Kalikasan celebrations.

The program kicked off in June with 14 municipalities committing their participation in synchronized tree-planting events targeted at rehabilitating denuded forest areas. Among the diverse seedlings planted were Marang, Ipil, Salong, Narra, Palawan Cherry, Makopa, Kamansi, Batino, Barawis, Langka, Rambutan, Sampalok, Golden Shower, Cacao, Amugis, Paringring, Manggis, Palinlin, Candis, Kamagong, Malakalumpit, Palyan White, and more.

PG-ENRO said they plan to intensify tree planting efforts this year following the formulation of the ‘5-Year Forest Restoration Plan.’ The plan identifies high and medium-priority sites in various municipalities, serving as the government’s guide for targeted attention to Palawan’s mountains.