The provincial government of Palawan announced the opening of an inter-municipal basketball tournament from June 10 to June 25 as part of the Baragatan Festival celebration.

According to the Provincial Information Office (PIO), players aged 25 and below and legitimate residents of the province are welcome to join in the tournament.

The official lineup should consist of no more than 15 players, including the head coach, assistant coach, and muse.

“Hindi na maaaring magdagdag o magbawas ang sinumang grupo matapos na makapagsumite ng kanilang opisyal na line-up,” the PIO said.

The tournament will be conducted in Barangay Bancao-Bancao.

The champion team will receive a trophy and a cash prize, while the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd runners-up will also receive cash prizes. They will also receive special awards for Best Muse, Best in Uniform, Mythical Five, Most Valuable Player, Best Sportsmanship Team, and Best 3-Pointer of the Tournament.

Participants may submit the requirements, which include a PSA birth certificate, and endorsement from local government units, to the Provincial Governor’s Office or Provincial Governor’s Office Sports Division from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The deadline for submission is May 25.

For inquiries, interested players may visit the official Facebook page of the Palawan Provincial Sports Division Office or call 0916936394/09070311168/ 09066341663.

Aside from this, the provincial government also opened registration for the Song Writing Competition and Art Competition.