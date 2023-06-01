The Provincial Information Office (PIO) participated in the Inter-Agency Public Affairs Office Forum held on Wednesday, May 30th, at the 3rd Marine Brigade Headquarters in Barangay Tiniguiban.

Led by Western Command (WESCOM) spokesperson Commander Ariel Joseph Coloma, the event brought together representatives from various agencies, including Naval Forces West, Tactical Operations Wing West, Philippine Army, 3rd Marine Brigade, Coast Guard District Palawan, Palawan Provincial Police Office, and Puerto Princesa City Police Office.

During the forum, PIO personnel shared their expertise in photo and video editing, aiming to enhance the delivery of information to the public from the respective agencies involved.

The Inter-Agency Public Affairs Office Forum is conducted on a monthly basis, spearheaded by the Western Command, to promote collaboration and coordination among different government entities in effectively communicating with the public.

About Post Author