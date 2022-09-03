- Advertisement by Google -

Filipinos undoubtedly celebrate the world’s longest Christmas season, as pinoys welcome the “ber” months or September 1st by making Jose Mari Chan, known as the “Father of Filipino Christmas Music,” a trending topic on social media.

Christmas in the Philippines would be incomplete without hearing Chan’s hit Christmas songs “Christmas in Our Hearts” and “A Perfect Christmas” almost everywhere, from radio to shopping malls, which is where the memes that spread like wildfire on social media originated.

Here are some memes shared by some of the netizens:

- Advertisement -

About Post Author