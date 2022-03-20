Villa Bridgerton, a palace in Quezon City glammed up to provide Bridgerton fans a glimpse into the majestic and exquisite world of the series, is allowing Filipinos to experience the British Regency Era on Netflix.

On March 25, the streaming service will premiere the second season of Bridgerton.

To give a sneak peek into the villa, TikTok Kweens Pipay ( @pipaykipayy ), Justine Luzares ( @justine_luzares ), Ychan Laurenz ( @ychanlaurenz ), Paula Pelaez ( @its_me_paulapelaez ) and GaiaPoly ( @gaiapoly ) transformed into British royalty in a high fashion crossover film shot at the villa itself.

The personalities – dressed up in stunningly beautiful Regency-inspired gowns (and with Justine as the Queen, complete with the big heart-shaped hair!) – pose around the villa in the Netflix Philippines video, showcasing all the opulence that awaits esteemed guests: a romantic carriage ride, magnificent mansion, luxurious grounds to promenade in, a regal game of croquette, and beautiful string quartet music.

The top Tiktok creators, fans of the Netflix series themselves, gamely strutted in Bridgerton-eleganza inspired by the beloved Daphne and Eloise Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington, and the newest additions to the cast, Sharma sisters Kate and Edwina.

Villa Bridgerton, located at 35 Broadway Avenue, Corner 9th Street, New Manila, Quezon City (Google Maps here) is open to the public from March 25, 2022, to April 3, 2022.