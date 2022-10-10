TRIGGER WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.

A 69-year-old Filipino liquor store employee in California died after he was struck in the head with an electric scooter by a group of three teenagers he stopped from stealing beers.

Steven Reyes was attacked with the electric scooter on Thursday night around 7 p.m. at Tony’s Market in Highland Park, Los Angeles, where he was working, according to police reports.

The Los Angeles Police District (LAPD) is now looking for the teenagers who were responsible for his death. Reyes was rushed to the hospital by responders after the incident, but he later died due to a serious head wound.

LAPD said Reyes attempted to stop the teenagers from fleeing with the case of beer they had stolen by chasing them. One of the suspects hit him in the head with an electric scooter.

His daughter, Nelle Reyes, said in a GoFundMe fundraising campaign for him that he is an immigrant from the Philippines who went to the U.S. in search of a better life. It is there where he met his wife and built their family.

“He is a son, a father, a brother, a good friend and a hard worker,” Nellse stated, adding he had a loving heart and cared for everyone and always made sure that his family was safe.

“His work ethics were incredible and he worked so hard to be able to care and support his mother,” she added.

