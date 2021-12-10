The pilot and crew of a Cessna 206 (RPC979) cargo plane survived what could have been a deadly crash Friday afternoon in the seas of Barangay Teneguiban in the town of El Nido, according to the Civil Aviation Association of the Philippines (CAAP).

The two crew members of the plane, female mechanic Angele Ranario, 27, and pilot Capt. Jason Evasco, 39, were confirmed unhurt and were rescued around 4:24 p.m. by members of the Coast Guard Station (CGS) El Nido.

A CAAP report obtained by Palawan News stated that the aircraft was carrying 25 boxes of live fish and had departed from San Vicente Airport earlier on its way to Sangley Point Airport in Cavite. The accident took place at approximately 2 p.m. in El Nido waters.

The initial report suggested that engine failure caused the crash.

The report stated that the plane was first spotted by fishermen in the area, who attempted to rescue the two crew members.

Likewise, Capt. Angel Viliran, commander of the Coast Guard District Palawan (CGDPal), confirmed the incident to Palawan News in a text message. He added that the two crew members have since been rescued by CGS El Nido personnel and brought to the local station.

“I just received info, two pilots of ill-fated plane Cessna 979 were already rescued by our men and are being brought to CGS El Nido for inquiry and medical assistance,” Viliran said.

He said the cause of engine trouble will be determined by CAAP after the conduct of an investigation. (with reports from Romar Miranda, Arphil Ballarta, and Patricia Laririt)