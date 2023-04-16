The pilgrim relics of St. Therese of the Child Jesus will arrive in Puerto Princesa on April 23 to 24, the Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa (AVPP) announced.

In a Facebook post, AVPP said that the pilgrim relics are expected by noon time of April 23 at the Holy Trinity University (HTU) where a grand procession will be held leading to the Immaculate Conception Cathedral where it will be welcomed with a rite.

After the procession, masses will be held every hour from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral, with devotees and other faithful allowed to venerate the relics after the series of masses.

On the 24th, the relics will go around the city, starting from Holy Trinity University to San Jose Parish, Provincial Capitol, Seminario De San Jose, Sta. Monica Parish, and the Divine Mercy Parish and Shrine. Masses will be held at each location, and the public will also be allowed to venerate the relics after the mass.

A Taize prayer will be held after the mass in the Divine Mercy Parish and Shrine, providing an opportunity for devotees to reflect and meditate on the message of St. Therese of the Child Jesus.

This is the fifth visit of the pilgrim relics of St. Therese in the Philippines following its previous visits in 2000, 2008, 2013, and 2017, which drew thousands of devotees as it went around different parts of the country.

St. Therese is one of the most beloved saints in the Catholic Church. She lived a life of great humility and simplicity, devoting herself to prayer, contemplation, and acts of charity. Her spirituality, which emphasized the importance of small acts of love and trust in God, has had a profound influence on the Church and on the lives of countless faithful around the world.

According to the website of the Basilica of Lisieux in France, the pilgrim relics include a piece of the veil worn by St. Therese at her profession, a piece of her hair, a small piece of bone from her right arm, and her crucifix that were placed in a special reliquary following the saint’s centennial in 1997.

